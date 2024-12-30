LeBron James Injury: Iffy for Tuesday vs. Cavs

James (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive outing due to the illness. If the superstar is ruled out, Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish will likely see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, James has averaged 25.6 points, 8.4 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 34.8 minutes per contest.