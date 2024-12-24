LeBron James Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
James is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to left foot injury management, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James has been dealing with a nagging foot injury but has suited up and played at least 34 minutes in four straight contests. Should he miss Wednesday's game, Cam Reddish and Dalton Knecht would be candidates for more minutes.
