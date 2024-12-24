Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

James is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to left foot injury management, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has been dealing with a nagging foot injury but has suited up and played at least 34 minutes in four straight contests. Should he miss Wednesday's game, Cam Reddish and Dalton Knecht would be candidates for more minutes.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
