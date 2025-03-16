LeBron James Injury: Likely out one more week

James (groin) is scheduled to go through an on-court workout in Los Angeles on Sunday and is expected to remain held out for at least one more week of game action, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

James is seemingly making good progress in his recovery from the left groin strain he sustained in a March 8 loss to the Celtics, but the Lakers seem to be proceeding cautiously with the 21-time All-Star as he works his way back from the soft-tissue injury. He'll be sidelined for a fourth straight game Sunday versus Phoenix, and Charania's report implies that James will also miss the remaining four contests of the Lakers' homestand. While James and Rui Hachimura (knee) both remain out, the Lakers will have more minutes available for the likes of Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Jordan Goodwin and Dorian Finney-Smith.