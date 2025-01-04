Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James Injury: Likely playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James has been working through a left foot injury, but it doesn't appear to be serious enough for him to miss Sunday's game. He broke Michael Jordan's NBA record of most 30-point games Friday against the Hawks, and James finished that contest with 30 points, eight assists and three rebounds over 30 minutes.

