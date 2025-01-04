LeBron James Injury: Likely playing Sunday
James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
James has been working through a left foot injury, but it doesn't appear to be serious enough for him to miss Sunday's game. He broke Michael Jordan's NBA record of most 30-point games Friday against the Hawks, and James finished that contest with 30 points, eight assists and three rebounds over 30 minutes.
