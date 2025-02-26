Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Likely to play against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

James (foot) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James will likely suit up Thursday for the Lakers against the Timberwolves despite continuing to deal with soreness in his left foot. The superstar forward is coming off an impressive performance in Tuesday's win against the Mavericks, recording a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now