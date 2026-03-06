LeBron James Injury: Likely to play Sunday

LeBron James headshot

Head coach JJ Redick said Friday that James (elbow/foot) will likely be available to play in Sunday's game against the Knicks, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports. He has already been ruled out for Friday's game against Indiana.

James sustained a left elbow contusion in Thursday's loss to Denver and won't play in the second leg of this back-to-back set Friday. However, the superstar can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's contest. With the 41-year-old unavailable Friday, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt are candidates for increased minutes.

