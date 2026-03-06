LeBron James Injury: Likely to play Sunday
Head coach JJ Redick said Friday that James (elbow/foot) will likely be available to play in Sunday's game against the Knicks, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports. He has already been ruled out for Friday's game against Indiana.
James sustained a left elbow contusion in Thursday's loss to Denver and won't play in the second leg of this back-to-back set Friday. However, the superstar can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's contest. With the 41-year-old unavailable Friday, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt are candidates for increased minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 286 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 277 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 2014 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More