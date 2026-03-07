LeBron James Injury: Listed as questionable
James (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Head coach JJ Redick said Friday that James will likely be available to play in Sunday's game against the Knicks, but the questionable tag suggests that he remains day-to-day. Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt could see increased roles if James can't give it a go.
