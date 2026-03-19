LeBron James Injury: Listed as questionable
James (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
The Lakers are considering giving James the night off for the second half of their back-to-back. Rui Hachimura and Jake LaRavia would be in line for more playing time if James sits out Thursday.
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