LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

James (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.

The Lakers are considering giving James the night off for the second half of their back-to-back. Rui Hachimura and Jake LaRavia would be in line for more playing time if James sits out Thursday.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
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