LeBron James Injury: Nabs another probable tag
James (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James continues to receive probable tags due to left foot injury management but has played in Los Angeles' last six outings. The superstar forward averages 33.8 minutes per contest over that span, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if officially upgraded to available against Miami.
