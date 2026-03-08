LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 11:32am

James (elbow/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

James will end up missing a second consecutive game due to a left elbow contusion while also managing left foot arthritis. Rui Hachimura should remain in the starting lineup in James' absence, and Maxi Kleber and Jake LaRavia should both operate in elevated roles off the bench. James' next chance to play is Tuesday against the Timberwolves.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
