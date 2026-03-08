LeBron James Injury: Not playing Sunday
James (elbow/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
James will end up missing a second consecutive game due to a left elbow contusion while also managing left foot arthritis. Rui Hachimura should remain in the starting lineup in James' absence, and Maxi Kleber and Jake LaRavia should both operate in elevated roles off the bench. James' next chance to play is Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
