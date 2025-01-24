LeBron James Injury: Probable for Saturday vs. Warriors

James (foot) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Golden State, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James continues to show up on the Lakers' injury report due to a left foot issue, but it won't likely keep him out of Saturday's contest. Since Jan. 1, James has averaged 24.2 points on 55.2 percent shooting (including 49.1 percent from three on 5.5 3PA/G), 8.8 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 34.4 minutes per game.