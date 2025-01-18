LeBron James Injury: Probable for Sunday

James is probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to left foot injury management, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James has been dealing with a left foot injury for quite some time. Even though he's expected to be a mainstay in the injury report going forward, the probable tag suggests he should play and handle his regular workload. James is averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game since the beginning of January.