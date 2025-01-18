Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 5:20pm

James is probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to left foot injury management, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James has been dealing with a left foot injury for quite some time. Even though he's expected to be a mainstay in the injury report going forward, the probable tag suggests he should play and handle his regular workload. James is averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game since the beginning of January.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
