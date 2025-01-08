LeBron James Injury: Probable for Thursday
James (foot) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James has landed on the injury report once again but is expected to play against the Hornets on Thursday in Los Angeles. The superstar forward has recorded a double-double in two consecutive games. However, both games were losses on the road, as Los Angeles was defeated by the Rockets and Mavericks.
