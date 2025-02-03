LeBron James Injury: Probable for Tuesday
James is probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to left foot injury management, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James continues to be listed on the team's injury report with a left foot issue, though it hasn't forced him to miss any game action lately. He's coming off an impressive 33-point performance Saturday against the Knicks and should be ready to go for Tuesday's matchup.
