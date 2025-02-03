Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

James is probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to left foot injury management, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James continues to be listed on the team's injury report with a left foot issue, though it hasn't forced him to miss any game action lately. He's coming off an impressive 33-point performance Saturday against the Knicks and should be ready to go for Tuesday's matchup.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
