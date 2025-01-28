Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James Injury: Probable to face Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

James (foot) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James has only missed three games for the Lakers this season and doesn't appear to be in line to miss a fourth Tuesday in the second game of a back-to-back against the 76ers in Philadelphia. The four-time NBA champion is coming off a decent performance in Monday's win against the Hornets, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
