LeBron James Injury: Probable to play against Mavs

James (foot) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has been playing through a left foot injury as of late, but it didn't slow him down during the Lakers' 119-115 loss to the Rockets on Sunday, finishing with 21 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 36 minutes. Since and including Dec. 1, James has averaged 26.5 points on 51.7 percent shooting (including 39.0 percent from three on 6.3 3PA/G), 8.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds over 34.5 minutes per game.