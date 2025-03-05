Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Probable to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

James (foot) has been listed as probable to play in Thursday's game against the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James has been managing his left foot injury for quite some time, but that likely won't keep him off the floor for Thursday's game against New York. The superstar forward filled up the stat sheet in Tuesday's win against the Pelicans, finishing with 34 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
