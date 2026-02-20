LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

James is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers with left knee soreness.

James was a very late addition to the injury report Friday, and that's not a great sign in fantasy hoops. James was active at All-Star Weekend and practiced Thursday, but he may be held out for this contest. If he can't go, the Lakers could utilize Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt more.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
