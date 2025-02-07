Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

James (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James is coming off an incredible performance in Thursday's win against the Warriors, finishing with 42 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block. However, the 38 minutes played might have taken a toll on his right ankle, which might keep him out against Indiana. If the superstar forward cannot play Saturday, the Lakers could turn to Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now