LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

James (hip/foot) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Bulls, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James has missed the past three games for the Lakers, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there Thursday. If James is cleared, Rui Hachimura or Marcus Smart would head back to the second unit and Jake LaRavia's minutes would dip.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
