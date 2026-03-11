LeBron James Injury: Questionable for Thursday
James (hip/foot) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Bulls, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
James has missed the past three games for the Lakers, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there Thursday. If James is cleared, Rui Hachimura or Marcus Smart would head back to the second unit and Jake LaRavia's minutes would dip.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 65 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 56 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 110 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2811 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 2712 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More