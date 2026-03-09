LeBron James Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
James (hip/foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
James suffered a left elbow injury down the stretch of Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, and he's missed two games since. However, he's now listed as questionable due to a right hip contusion and arthritis in his left foot. The team will likely re-evaluate the star forward Tuesday morning and monitor him throughout the day before providing another update on his availability.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 54 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 18 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 289 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 2710 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More