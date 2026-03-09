LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 5:16pm

James (hip/foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

James suffered a left elbow injury down the stretch of Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, and he's missed two games since. However, he's now listed as questionable due to a right hip contusion and arthritis in his left foot. The team will likely re-evaluate the star forward Tuesday morning and monitor him throughout the day before providing another update on his availability.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
