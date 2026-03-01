LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Questionable to face Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 1:15pm

James (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

James is in danger of missing the second half of this back-to-back set due to arthritis in his left foot. If the superstar isn't cleared to suit up, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt would be candidates for increased roles. James played 28 minutes in Saturday's win over Golden State, posting 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal.

