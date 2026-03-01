LeBron James Injury: Questionable to face Sacramento
James (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
James is in danger of missing the second half of this back-to-back set due to arthritis in his left foot. If the superstar isn't cleared to suit up, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt would be candidates for increased roles. James played 28 minutes in Saturday's win over Golden State, posting 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 272 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 209 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate13 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More