LeBron James Injury: Questionable to face Utah
James (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
James may be held out of the Lakers' regular-season finale due to left foot injury management. If the superstar forward is sidelined, Maxi Kleber, Drew Timme and Jarred Vanderbilt would be candidates for increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 65 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History5 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 56 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 56 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More