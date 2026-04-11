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LeBron James Injury: Questionable to face Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

James (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

James may be held out of the Lakers' regular-season finale due to left foot injury management. If the superstar forward is sidelined, Maxi Kleber, Drew Timme and Jarred Vanderbilt would be candidates for increased playing time.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
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