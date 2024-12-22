LeBron James Injury: Questionable to play Monday

James (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James has managed to play through a left foot injury in the Lakers' last three games, and over that span he has averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over 34.0 minutes per game. If James is held out of Monday's game, that could mean more playing time for Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish.