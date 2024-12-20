LeBron James Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

James is questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings due to left foot injury management, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James is expected to be a mainstay in the Lakers' injury report for the foreseeable future, but if he doesn't experience any setbacks, he should play with no restrictions while handling his regular workload. James, who became the all-time leader in minutes played during the 113-100 win over Sacramento on Thursday, is averaging 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in six appearances in December.