LeBron James Injury: Questionable to play Thursday

James is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to left foot injury management, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James missed two games due to left foot soreness but returned in the 116-110 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday, posting 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes. The questionable tag isn't expected to alter his status for Thursday, though, and James is widely expected to be ready to go against Sacramento as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks.