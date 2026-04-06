LeBron James Injury: Questionable versus Thunder
James (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City.
James had 30 points, nine rebounds, 15 assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's 134-128 loss to Dallas. However, with only four games remaining on the regular-season schedule for the Lakers, it's possible the multi-time All-Star will miss at least one of them in preparation for the postseason. If James doesn't suit up against Oklahoma City, Jarred Vanderbilt may slide into the starting lineup.
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