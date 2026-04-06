LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Questionable versus Thunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 4:58pm

James (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City.

James had 30 points, nine rebounds, 15 assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's 134-128 loss to Dallas. However, with only four games remaining on the regular-season schedule for the Lakers, it's possible the multi-time All-Star will miss at least one of them in preparation for the postseason. If James doesn't suit up against Oklahoma City, Jarred Vanderbilt may slide into the starting lineup.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago