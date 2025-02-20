LeBron James Injury: Questionable vs. Portland

James (foot) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James is no stranger to landing on the injury report and playing through it, but he certainly could sit out on the second night of the back-to-back following a loss to the Hornets. Luka Doncic (calf) and Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) have already been ruled out. Regardless of James' availability, more usage should fall on the shoulders of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.