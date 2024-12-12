LeBron James Injury: Ruled out for Friday

James (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James will miss a second straight game due to left foot soreness, and the Lakers are expected to be cautious with their star forward amid any potential injury concerns he might have. James' next chance to play will come against the Grizzlies on Sunday. Max Christie could remain in the starting lineup with James sidelined Friday.