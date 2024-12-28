Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Ruled out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 5:58pm

James (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James was initially listed as questionable due to illness, but the Lakers are going to be cautious with the star forward and will give him the game off. Gabe Vincent will start in place of James against Sacramento, while Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish are candidates to earn more minutes off the bench as well. James' next chance to play will come against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now