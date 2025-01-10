Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James Injury: Saturday's game postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

James (foot) and the Lakers will not play against the Spurs on Saturday due due the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

It's the second Lakers game that has been postponed due to the ongoing situation, with this past Thursday's contest against the Hornets to also be rescheduled at a later date. The Lakers host the Spurs in a rematch Monday, and the NBA will announce whether that game also needs to be moved closer to the date.

