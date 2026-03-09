LeBron James Injury: Sits out practice Monday
Head coach JJ Redick said James (elbow/foot) didn't practice Monday but is still considered day-to-day, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
James is dealing with a left elbow contusion in addition to lingering arthritis in his left foot, putting him at risk of missing a third straight game when the Lakers face Minnesota on Tuesday. The team will release its official injury report later Monday, and for now, the superstar forward should be considered questionable for Tuesday's contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 54 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 18 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 289 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 2710 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More