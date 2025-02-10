LeBron James Injury: Spotted back on bench

James (abdomen) returned to the bench during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Jazz, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James made a quick trip to the locker room after taking a charge earlier in the quarter, though he was spotted sitting on the bench with a few minutes remaining in the game. It's unclear if he would have been cleared to return, as there was no need to force him back into action given a comfortable LA lead. The club should have additional information on the extent of James' injury shortly.