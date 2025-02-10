Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James Injury: Spotted back on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

James (abdomen) returned to the bench during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Jazz, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James made a quick trip to the locker room after taking a charge earlier in the quarter, though he was spotted sitting on the bench with a few minutes remaining in the game. It's unclear if he would have been cleared to return, as there was no need to force him back into action given a comfortable LA lead. The club should have additional information on the extent of James' injury shortly.

