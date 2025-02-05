LeBron James Injury: Tabbed probable
James is probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to left foot injury management, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
James is likely to play Thursday due to a lingering foot injury. Considering Luka Doncic (calf) won't play, expect James to have a monster usage rate. Since the start of January, James is averaging 25.2 points, 9.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 33.9 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now