LeBron James Injury: Thursday's game postponed

James and the Lakers will not play Thursday against the Hornets as the game has been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Lakers are on a long home stand, set to play their next four games at home, then their fifth game against the Los Angeles Clippers, then two more at home. This will be a situation to monitor going forward, as it's possible more games will be postponed.