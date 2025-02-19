Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James

LeBron James Injury: Trending toward playing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 4:06pm

The Lakers are optimistic that James (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on ESPN.

James sat out the All-Star game due to soreness in his left foot and was initially labeled questionable for Wednesday's contest. With Charania's update, James should be considered probable. In his last five appearances, James has averaged 28.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.2 steals across 33.8 minutes.

