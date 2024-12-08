Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 10:36am

James (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James has been upgraded from questionable to probable and will likely keep his consecutive-games-played streak going. After a handful of poor shooting nights, the veteran superstar has found his stroke, going 26-for-43 from the field over his last two appearances.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now