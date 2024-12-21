Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

James (foot) is now probable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

James is trending towards playing after initially being labeled questionable due to left foot injury management. James has played 34 minutes in back-to-back games after missing a pair of contests due to foot soreness. In 25 appearances this season, James is averaging 22.6 points, 9.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds across 35.0 minutes.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
