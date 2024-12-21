LeBron James Injury: Upgraded to probable

James (foot) is now probable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

James is trending towards playing after initially being labeled questionable due to left foot injury management. James has played 34 minutes in back-to-back games after missing a pair of contests due to foot soreness. In 25 appearances this season, James is averaging 22.6 points, 9.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds across 35.0 minutes.