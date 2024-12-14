LeBron James Injury: Upgraded to questionable

James (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has missed the Lakers' last two games, and there's no question his return from left foot soreness would give the team a huge boost on both ends of the court. If he returns Sunday, Max Christie should return to a bench role. James is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game this season.