LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

James (elbow) is out for Friday's game against the Pacers.

James suffered a left elbow injury during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against Denver and was unable to finish the contest. The Lakers will hold him out for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but the severity of his injury remains unclear. Guys like Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura could see increased minutes with this news Friday.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
14 days ago