LeBron James Injury: Won't play Friday
James (elbow) is out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
James suffered a left elbow injury during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against Denver and was unable to finish the contest. The Lakers will hold him out for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but the severity of his injury remains unclear. Guys like Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura could see increased minutes with this news Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 286 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 277 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 2014 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More