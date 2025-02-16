LeBron James Injury: Won't play in All-Star Game

James told reporters that he will not participate in Sunday's All-Star Game Tournament due to discomfort in his foot and ankle, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has been regularly listed on the Lakers' injury report since early December due to left foot injury management and most recently a left ankle injury. He's been able to play in all but one of the Lakers' games since the beginning of January, and over that span he has averaged 25.6 points, 9.1 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 33.9 minutes per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. James told reporters Sunday that he was hoping to feel good enough to play in the All-Star Game Tournament but that it was more important to avoid aggravating an injury ahead of the Lakers' final stretch of the regular season, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com. James is aiming to be available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, per Woike.