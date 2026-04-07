LeBron James Injury: Won't play Tuesday
James (foot) won't play in Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, per Khobi Price of The California Post.
James' absence Tuesday now leaves the Lakers without Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique). Plenty of playing time and usage is now open to the rest of the team, opening the door for Jarred Vanderbilt and perhaps even Bronny James to play meaningful minutes Wednesday.
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