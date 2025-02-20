LeBron James News: Available vs. Portland
James (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
James went through his pre-game routine unscathed, and the star forward will give it a go in this game. James should handle a high usage rate since Luka Doncic (injury management) is out for this contest. The veteran, who sat out the All-Star Game while nursing the foot injury, is averaging 27.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest over his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now