LeBron James News: Available vs. Portland

James (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

James went through his pre-game routine unscathed, and the star forward will give it a go in this game. James should handle a high usage rate since Luka Doncic (injury management) is out for this contest. The veteran, who sat out the All-Star Game while nursing the foot injury, is averaging 27.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest over his last five outings.