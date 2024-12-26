LeBron James News: Big double-double against Dubs
James racked up 31 points (12-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 victory over the Warriors.
Playing in his NBA-record 19th Christmas Day game, James didn't seem bothered by his nagging foot issue as he delivered his 15th double-double of the season and his seventh game with 30 or more points in 28 appearances. Over five contests since returning from a two-game absence earlier this month due to the injury, the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer is averaging 25.6 points, 8.4 assists, 7.2 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now