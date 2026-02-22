LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Chips in 20 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

James racked up 20 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Celtics.

James scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half (including 10 points in the third quarter) and finished as the Lakers' second-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic (25 points). James was unable to extend his double-double streak to six games Sunday but is still enjoying a productive February. Since Feb. 1, he has averaged 20.9 points, 8.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 threes and 1.1 steals over 34.5 minutes per game.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
