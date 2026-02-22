LeBron James News: Chips in 20 points in loss
James racked up 20 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Celtics.
James scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half (including 10 points in the third quarter) and finished as the Lakers' second-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic (25 points). James was unable to extend his double-double streak to six games Sunday but is still enjoying a productive February. Since Feb. 1, he has averaged 20.9 points, 8.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 threes and 1.1 steals over 34.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1210 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 1210 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More