LeBron James News: Cleared to play Saturday

James (foot) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James continues to manage a left foot injury and will play Saturday against the Celtics in Boston. The four-time NBA champion is averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 51.8 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc this season for the Lakers.