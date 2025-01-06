LeBron James News: Comes close to triple-double

James contributed 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 loss to the Rockets.

James finished just one assist away from recording what would've been his ninth triple-double, a category in which he's among the league leaders despite turning 40 years of age on Dec. 30. James continues to play at an exceptionally high level, and he's averaging 29.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game since the calendar flipped to 2025 while also nursing a foot injury that has made him a regular fixture on the team's injury report.