LeBron James News: Continues run with triple-double

James registered 32 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 victory over the Kings.

James has scored at least 31 points in each of the Lakers' first three games. He's a big reason for the 3-0 record, and his continued production in the twilight of his career is nothing short of remarkable. Along with James, fantasy stock is on the rise for many LA playmakers given the team's red-hot start.