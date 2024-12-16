LeBron James News: Delivers decent numbers in return

James (foot) ended with 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

James had missed the Lakers' last two games -- his first absences of the season -- due to left foot soreness, with the time off coming after he had shot 22.2 percent from three-point range over his prior eight appearances. The eight-day break from game action seemed to be beneficial for James, who shot well from distance and looked a bit more agile than he had of late. The Lakers may continue to list James on future injury reports, but assuming he experienced no setbacks coming out of Sunday's contest, he should be ready to go for the team's next game Thursday in Sacramento.