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LeBron James News: Double-doubles in Game 4 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

James supplied 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's 115-110 Game 4 loss to the Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals.

James scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half and finished as Los Angeles' third-leading scorer in Monday's season-ending loss. The superstar also dominated on the glass, grabbing a game- and series-best 12 rebounds en route to his third double-double of the postseason. After being swept by the Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, the 41-year-old will enter unrestricted free agency this offseason. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks in 33.2 minutes per contest across 60 regular-season games in 2025-26, and he still appears to have plenty left in the tank if he decides to play next season.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
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